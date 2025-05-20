On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving last year, Asha Curran helped nonprofits across the U.S. raise a record-breaking $3.6 billion in one day, a 16% increase in donations from 2023. As a co-founder of GivingTuesday and the nonprofit’s leader since 2019, Curran has turned the annual event into one of the biggest fundraising days of the year, with more than 36 million people around the world participating in 2024.

Finding ways to expand giving is a hallmark of Curran’s tenure as CEO. In June, GivingTuesday, which has spurred people to donate more than $18.5 billion to thousands of nonprofits in 107 countries since its inception in 2012, will launch a program to build local community-wide giving and volunteering campaigns. The goal is to help nonprofits in underserved areas raise money and overcome federal funding cuts, while reducing polarization. “We want to work closely with communities to strengthen social bonds and encourage civic engagement,” Curran says. “Our research shows that 80% of Americans are willing to help others despite political or ideological differences, so generosity transcends division and shows that we’re not so divided.”