David Beckham Still Wants to Win

In conjunction with his birthday, Beckham launched a fundraising appeal with UNICEF. “If you, like me, believe that every child should have the chance to achieve their full potential, please click the link in my bio to donate,” he wrote in an April post on Instagram, where he has 88 million followers, more than any active English Premier League player. He turned over his social media accounts to a trio of teenage girls from Brazil, Madagascar, and Sudan, who each shared stories of perseverance through roadblocks like war, disease, and lack of educational resources for girls.

While it may not get the same attention as, for instance, his Netflix doc, the making of which, he says, was “like therapy,” his relationship with the organization is almost as long as his marriage to Victoria. It began on a trip to Thailand with Manchester United in 2001 when he visited a UNICEF-supported protection center, for women and girls as young as 5 who’d experienced violence and abuse. He knew instantly this was something he wanted to be a part of. He started partnering with UNICEF, and in 2005 received a call from then U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, asking if he’d become an ambassador. “There’s certain phone calls that you get that make you quite emotional,” says Beckham. “That made me very emotional.”

He has since gone on humanitarian trips to places like Sierra Leone, India, and Indonesia to shed light on challenges facing children and families in those countries. He recalls one in particular, in 2014, a few months after Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the Philippines, killing more than 6,000 people. Beckham met with a family impacted by the storm. “The mum was completely glassy-eyed,” he says. “It felt like there was no life within her. The father explained what happened: he was on the roof of their home holding both his young daughters when a wave hit and knocked him unconscious. He woke up hours later holding on to just one of his daughters.”

In 2015, to mark his 10-year anniversary with UNICEF, Beckham launched his “7” fund—named for his number on his England and Manchester United jerseys—which has since raised more than $20 million. Among the beneficiaries have been 160,000 adolescents in Nepal who receive education and mental-health support, some 400,000 children in Djibouti who got the polio vaccine, and 40,000 boys and girls in El Salvador who take part in sports and recreational activity.

“The reason why sport is so powerful is typically that is how men communicate,” says Victoria. “But quite often in my experience, and I know in David’s experience on the ground, you have women and young girls holding entire communities together. They’re somewhat unheard. He sees the power in women and girls.”