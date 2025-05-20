Yousriya Loza-Sawiris, the matriarch of one of Egypt's wealthiest families—their business interests span telecommunications, construction, technology, and tourism—has spent over 40 years leveraging her family’s power and influence to create pathways out of poverty for marginalized Egyptians.

Conscious of her privilege from a young age, Loza-Sawiris also impressed on her three sons—two now billionaires, the third a resort magnate—the importance of giving back, taking them to visit slums when they were children to donate their old toys. “I wanted them to see first-hand that there were many people living in difficult conditions and to encourage them to think of ways to help them,” she told the Al Ghurair Foundation.

Involved in philanthropic initiatives since 1984, Loza-Sawiris formalized the family’s efforts to help Egyptians living in poverty as the founding chair of their Sawiris Foundation for Social Development in 2001. She remains chair and her sons serve on the board as well.Today, in partnership with governments and the private sector, the foundation has invested more than $65 million in over 150 projects, benefiting over a million people by its own count. Its focus areas span economic empowerment, social empowerment, education, and support for arts and culture. Among its initiatives are job creation programs, basic skills and literacy training, scholarships, and prizes for artists.