As a child, Michele Kang dreamed of becoming a professional athlete. Today, Kang, the billionaire founder and CEO of medical technology company Cognosante, is a leading investor in women’s sports, and the owner of a trio of women’s soccer teams: the Washington Spirit in the U.S.; European power OL Lyonnes in France; and England’s London City Lionesses.

In 2024, Kang—who is also a longtime philanthropic supporter of veterans and the arts—launched the Kynsica Innovation Hub, a first-of-its-kind multinational research and education center dedicated to unlocking the potential of female athletes. “At the heart of this is my belief that every girl, regardless of where she grows up in the world, should have the same opportunities and access to sports as boys do,” says Kang, 65. “I’ve seen firsthand how much untapped potential exists.” Since last November, she’s pledged $55 million to U.S. Soccer to, among other things, double the number of National Team camps for girls and women, identify a broader talent pool, and increase licensed female coaches from 40,000 to 80,000. “These donations,” says Kang, “are ‘seed capital’ for a movement, inviting fans, sponsors, and other investors to join in building a future where women’s sports are fully resourced, celebrated, and respected.”