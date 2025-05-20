The country star Eric Church spends about half of his year living in Avery County, North Carolina, an extremely rural, mountainous, and low-income area of his home state. “The mountains have meant so much to me creatively,” he says. “That’s the place my soul rests, where I go to heal myself and let the world calm down.”

But last September, Hurricane Helene ripped through the area, bringing flooding, mudslides, and 100 mile-per-hour winds. Helene killed over 100 North Carolinians, the deadliest hurricane to strike the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005.

It devastated Avery County and most of the western North Carolina, displacing entire communities and uprooting their sense of pride and self-reliance.

“Usually, the fundamental thing they’ve always had was neighbors helping neighbors,” Church says. “But they all needed help.”

To support his community, Church decided to mobilize his influence and fanbase in several ways. First, he co-organized a benefit concert, Concert for Carolina, with fellow country singer Luke Combs, featuring Sheryl Crow, James Taylor and many other artists, who played for six hours at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. More than 80,000 people attended the concert, which was also live streamed, raising over $24.5 million for Helene relief efforts.

Church, who additionally expedited the release of a new single “Darkest Hour” and donated all royalties to those impacted by Helene, says it felt gratifying to become part of a larger lineage of iconic, impactful music benefit shows like Farm Aid and the Concert for Bangladesh. “I think it’s the most fulfilling part of music: to use music to actually help people,” he says. “It was the most magical show I’ve ever been a part of.” In February 2025, Church, a seven-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, and Combs received the Country Radio Broadcasters’ annual humanitarian award for their efforts.

Half of the show’s proceeds went to Church’s nonprofit, Chief Cares. After researching how to spend the money, Church decided to focus on housing. “There were a bunch of really good charities that were all really good at helping them survive,” he says. “But there was really nothing that I could identify to rebuild these communities.”

Western North Carolina had an affordable housing crisis even before the hurricane: a 2020 study by the North Carolina Budget and Tax Center found 32% of renters in Avery County spent more than half their income on rent. Helene only worsened those challenges. So Church and his team decided to buy $850,000 worth of land in Avery County, and broke ground in April on a development that will contain about 45 homes. Families are expected to move in by late summer. After three years, they will be given the opportunity to purchase their homes, with financial support from Church’s nonprofit.

This is far from Church’s first foray into philanthropy: over the last decade, he and his wife Katherine Blasingame have given out millions of dollars in grants to underprivileged families and children and clothing to an orphanage in Nepal. But Helene’s impact refocused and re-energized his efforts, he says, on helping to rebuild communities after disasters.

“After Katrina, we took people out of New Orleans but the strongest asset after something like this are the people, who are going to continue the values and have pride in that community,” he says. “We’re actually giving people a chance to have a permanent home that they can live in for the rest of their lives, and keep them in the community.”