When Christy Turlington Burns experienced postpartum complications after giving birth to her daughter, Grace, in 2003, she was shocked to learn later that thousands of women died every year because they lacked access to the kind of medical care that had saved her life.

For the past 15 years, Turlington Burns has been on a mission to change that. In 2010, the model, writer, and entrepreneur released the documentary she directed, No Woman, No Cry, which shed light on international maternal mortality through personal stories and helped raise public awareness of the need for better maternal health care—and not just in developing countries. The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate of high-income countries, which disproportionately affects Black and Indigenous women.

In 2010, she launched the nonprofit Every Mother Counts, which has since provided support to nearly 2 million women, families, and health care workers and invested $48 million in community-led programs, advocacy, and awareness. Her latest initiative, from 2024: a podcast series, in partnership with Kelly Corrigan, "About Your Mother," featuring conversations with celebrities such as Jennifer Garner and Melinda French Gates that she hopes will raise $100,000 to support maternal health in nine countries.

“Our investments are small on the scale of what’s needed but they point to what works,” Turlington Burns says. “There are very few global challenges that aren’t intractable, but this one is solvable.”

*Disclosure: TIME's owners and co-chairs Marc and Lynne Benioff have supported Every Mother Counts.