For William C. Rudin, philanthropy is both a family tradition and a New York story. As co-executive chairman of the real estate development firm that his grandfather founded, Rudin is the third generation to lead the family business as well as contribute to the family’s long history of donations to improve life in the Big Apple, focusing on areas including health, education, social services and the arts. Now, his two children, who succeeded him as CEO in 2023, and other fourth-generation Rudins are stepping up.

“My dad and grandfather always talked about the philosophy of giving back to New York City, and now it’s being paid forward in the next generation,” Rudin says.

Various members of the Rudin family manage individual foundations as well as donor-advised funds, where they direct their giving to hundreds of large and small New York City nonprofits. Bill Rudin also sits on several boards, including the Association for a Better New York (co-founded by his father), the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Battery Conservancy, a 25-acre public park at the southern tip of Manhattan.

This fall, one of the family’s longest giving traditions will enter its forty-ninth year: the New York City Marathon. “We are the longest continuing sponsor of the marathon,” says Rudin. “People come from all over the world, and it really puts a shine on New York City.”