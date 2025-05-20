Reeta Roy has laid the foundations for an ambitious program aimed at helping young people in Africa find “dignified and fulfilling work” by 2030. The MasterCard Foundation president and CEO is eight years into the 13-year, $10.7 billion campaign, and will step down at the end of this year. “Part of my job is to build an institution and set it on a course so that this work sustains and continues,” she says. “Putting a successor in place is an important act of leadership.”

The foundation, Canada’s richest, with more than $50 billion in assets, was launched in 2006 with a mission to expand access to education and foster financial inclusion. Roy, who came on board in 2008, translated that into scholarship and workforce training programs in sub-Saharan Africa because it is home to the world’s fastest-growing, youngest and most unbanked population. Her signature effort, the Young Africa Works Strategy, has so far enabled 15.5 million people to access work opportunities. She later created similar programs for Canada’s indigenous peoples.

Roy, who was born in Malaysia, opened foundation offices in seven African countries and, in December 2020, moved her home and most of the philanthropy’s operations from Toronto to Kigali, Rwanda. The next year, those offices were pivotal to facilitating distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the continent.

She isn’t sure what’s next after she leaves at the end of 2025 but promises her next act will “be purpose-driven, it will be focused on creating impact for generations to come, and it will be focused on Africa.”