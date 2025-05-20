Few things create community like team sports, especially if it happens to be your local football team. Or basketball team. Or ice hockey team. Investor Josh Harris, who owns one of each—the Commanders, the 76ers, and the Devils, plus stakes in other sports ventures—uses athletics to improve the lives of children from low-income families, as one of America’s largest supporters of after-school sports, with programs in New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia.

“We tend to focus on communities that really deeply touch us personally, but also the places where we have teams,” says Harris, co-founder of Apollo Global Management and founder of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment and 26North, an alternative investment platform. His wife Marjorie, adds: "We love to use sport as a platform—it's a way you can grab people, pull them in and give them something to work on."

The after-school sports programs, though, are just one of many initiatives the couple funds through Harris Philanthropies, the nonprofit they founded in 2014. The Harrises have also donated $5 million to establish the Harris Family Fund for Sports Management and Alternative Investments at the Harvard Business School and over $1 million to the University of Pennsylvania to help promote student diversity in medicine, as well as $1 million to support early-stage startups tackling health inequities. Following the Oct. 7th attack in Israel, the couple, who are both Jewish, also partnered with five other families to raise $60 million for the Day After Fund, including for the training of urgently-needed mental health professionals. “We're taught religiously and spiritually that it's your job to give back,” Josh says.