When it comes to philanthropy, chef José Andrés—whose new book, Change The Recipe: Because You Can't Build a Better World Without Breaking Some Eggs, immediately became a New York Times best-seller—is known for his groundbreaking work with World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit he founded 15 years ago that has since served more than 450 million meals in disaster areas and war zones. But he is also busy putting his Longer Tables Fund, seeded by a $100 million “Courage and Civility Award” from Jeff Bezos in 2021, to good use. Among its diverse initiatives: the Global Food Institute at George Washington University, which studies inequities in hunger and identifies solutions to fix the world’s food supply, and sending RVs to North Carolina to shelter residents displaced by Hurricane Helene last September.

Andrés is still reeling, though, from the events of April 1, 2024, when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) repeatedly struck a three-car convoy in Gaza, killing seven World Central Kitchen workers. While the IDF took responsibility, a March report in Devex, an outlet covering the global development community, called World Central Kitchen’s safety measures into question. “We have systems, and we have protocols,” says Andrés. “We're not going to change the world without taking some risk. The world is a complicated, dangerous place. Many years ago, I decided I’m not going to watch people suffering from the comfort of my own home. What happened that day is something I will never forget. What happened that day is something that will follow me the rest of my life.” Andrés and World Central Kitchen remain committed to responding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the organization says it is currently able to deliver 26,000 gallons of water a day to distribution points.

*Disclosure: TIME's owners and co-chairs Marc and Lynne Benioff have supported World Central Kitchen.