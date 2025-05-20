Even for an organization that exists to move swiftly into places that others are fleeing—after natural disasters, in conflict zones, when epidemics break out—Dr. Christos Christou’s almost six years as international president of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been particularly tumultuous. During his tenure, which ends this September, Christou has supported medical teams providing aid amid wars in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, and, mostly recently, in Myanmar, where a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in March killed thousands.

For Christou, who started working at the international medical humanitarian assistance organization in 2002, the situation in Gaza in particular has been personal. Eleven MSF workers have been killed since the war began, says the former field surgeon, who visited the West Bank in November 2023 to meet with MSF staff. All told, since the conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023, MSF has provided nearly 700,000 outpatient and 188,000 emergency room consultations in Gaza, and performed nearly 20,000 surgeries.



Looking back on his time as president, he says he is most proud of standing with communities that lost everything, including their dignity. “We didn't leave them alone,” says Christou, who, after September, plans to go back to being a field doctor and surgeon in any of the 75-plus countries where MSF operates. “We gave people hope, which they needed more than anything.”