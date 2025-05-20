Since 2007, Glasswing International has worked to reduce the impact of poverty and violence in Latin America by investing in local communities. Among its many services are a mental health initiative that provided 45,000 frontline workers with training, and after school programs that have supported nearly 160,000 students, including in reading and math.

Glasswing was founded in 2007 by Celina de Sola, the current president, with her brother Diego and husband Ken Baker, the CEO. Based in El Salvador, the nonprofit now operates in 11 countries, with an office in New York City. The focus is on public education, improving mental health, and supporting youth and community empowerment, with much of the work carried out by trained volunteers. “We work with local residents, many of whom were program participants themselves, who can pay it forward as role models,” says de Sola, who in 2023 won the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship’s Social Innovation Award.

One of the organization’s biggest supporters is Howard Buffett, Warren's oldest son, who last year donated $11.6 million from his foundation to fund a youth leaders program for young men and women (ages 15 to 23) who face poverty and extreme adversity, bringing his total grants since 2018 to $65 million. Of the young people who have participated in the program, 87% went on to access education or employment opportunities and 100% opened their first bank account. Also new in 2024: a mental health initiative in partnership with Colombian singer Karol G's foundation to create safe spaces in schools where students, teachers, and administrators can go in moments of despair or crisis. All told, since its inception, Glasswing says it has helped more than six million people through its various initiatives.