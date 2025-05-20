In 2023, when Yield Giving founder MacKenzie Scott wanted to give $250 million to 250 charities serving low-income households and people facing discrimination, she turned to Cecilia Conrad for help choosing which groups most deserved the grants. Conrad runs Lever for Change, a nonprofit that connects donors with organizations through “open calls,” or competitions for funding, then brings in experts to evaluate applicants for financial soundness, impact, and effectiveness. It’s a reversal of the typical invitation-only system most foundations use for grants, and gave, on the one hand, little-known nonprofits a shot at significant funding and, on the other, donors a chance to discover compelling new groups to support.

The upshot for Scott? Lever for Change identified so many promising organizations that last year she ended up more than doubling her initial pledge, giving away $640 million to 361 groups, chosen from more than 6,000 applicants.

Such is the transformative power of Conrad, a Stanford-trained economics professor-turned philanthropy executive who previously led the MacArthur Foundation’s Fellows program, aka its “Genius” grants. She founded Lever for Change in 2019 to dismantle barriers in philanthropy. “There are donors who want to fund creative, effective organizations and creative, effective organizations who need funding but they have trouble finding each other,” Conrad says.

To date, Lever for Change, which has also advised LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, has influenced $2.5 billion in donations to more than 500 charities. And more is coming: The organization is now vetting hundreds more charities to help Melinda French Gates decide how to allocate $250 million to improve women’s health. “We exist to help donors discover new ideas, new potential," Conrad says.