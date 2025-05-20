When Artis Stevens became president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) in 2020, his top goal was to reduce the 120-year-old mentoring organization’s 30,000-long waitlist of kids looking for a “big.” Through a combination of smart partnerships with organizations like the NFL, investments in improved technology, and better outreach to the charity’s 20 million alumni, Stevens has now cut that waitlist by a third, reversed 10 years of declining membership, and helped the organization double its funding.

Stevens, who came to BBBSA from stints at the National 4-H Council and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, is now expanding the nonprofit’s traditional scope to enroll an additional 30,000 teens and young adults in its workplace mentoring program, where they’ll get career training, connect with industry leaders, and find internships. “We work with 300-plus companies across the country and are the largest youth workplace mentorship program in the U.S.,” Stevens says.

BBBSA is also embedding paid mentors inside middle schools to help teachers address absenteeism and behavioral issues. The organization plans to expand the program to high schools, and the juvenile justice and foster care systems, after a study it conducted with Harvard University and the Department of the Treasury showed that mentees are 20% more likely to attend college and earn 15% more in their early professional years.

“Mentorship has long-term impacts, not just for young people, but our society and economy,” Stevens says.