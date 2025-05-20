More than 20 million people across the U.S. will see their medical debt erased over the next two years thanks to the work of Allison Sesso, president and CEO of Undue Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys and forgives medical debt for households earning at or less than four times the federal poverty level, and those for whom medical debt is at least 5% of their annual income.

Since taking charge in 2020, Sesso has exponentially increased the amount of debt eliminated by the organization. In 2019, the nonprofit announced it had paid off its first $1 billion—an achievement five years in the making. Fast forward to the start of 2025, and Undue Medical Debt had paid off $14 billion more. Sesso helped engineer that growth by sharing with potential donors the stories of people the nonprofit has helped, partnering with states on debt relief programs, and buying debt directly from hospitals in addition to working with debt collectors. In its biggest acquisition ever, this April, the nonprofit purchased $30 billion in medical debt from one of those debt collectors, more than doubling the total amount of relief.

Sesso is also focusing on preventing additional debt. Toward that end, Undue Medical Debt is working with hospitals to expand charity care policies and supporting state bans on extraordinary collection efforts and limits on including medical debt in credit reports. “We love what we do, but would love to put ourselves out of business,” Sesso says.