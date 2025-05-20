Alex Soros, a leading member within one of the most villainized families in politics—at least by the right—is not one to shy from the fight. That may be one reason why in 2022 the second-youngest of billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros’ five children, was tapped to take over his father’s giant philanthropy, which over four decades has shelled out $23 billion for good-governance groups, pro-democracy campaigns, and human rights.

The 39-year-old with a Ph. D. in history is determined to continue the work of the Open Society Foundations, which in its most recent annual tally disclosed $1.7 billion in giving, while also launching new initiatives, particularly around the environment. That includes a $400 million eight-year commitment announced in 2024 to support green jobs and economic development as well as a new program to help defend environmental activists who come under attack in countries like Colombia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Soros’ father, George, 94, is a Hungarian Jew who survived the Holocaust before making his fortune in trading. The $32 billion that he has seeded for OSF puts it on solid footing to be a player for decades in the fight against autocracy. In January, the elder Soros, a top donor to Democrats, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor from outgoing President Joe Biden for his contributions to “democracy, human rights, education, and social justice.”