In the early months of the pandemic, Ford Foundation president Darren Walker came up with an idea so radical that, he recalls, “everyone asked me, ‘You can really do that?!’ Everyone.” His brainstorm: with interest rates near zero and stocks tanking, major philanthropies should issue 50-year bonds to raise money for COVID-19 relief. It would save them from having to sell assets at a moment when their value had dropped significantly. “It was an arbitrage play, really,” he says.

Ford’s “social bond,” the first in U.S. nonprofit history, raised $1 billion to buck up hundreds of flailing nonprofit grantees during the unprecedented crisis. He lobbied 14 other major philanthropies to also issue bonds but only four followed his lead initially.

“Too many operate from a culture of no as opposed to asking, How do I get to yes?” Walker says. “I believe philanthropy should be doing the bold, risk-taking work that the government or private sector isn't willing to or cannot do.” (After seeing how successful the social bonds were, some of the leaders who had initially refused issued them too.)

Walker, who will step down from Ford at the end of 2025 after 12 years in charge, has been a transformative figure. Under his direction, the $16 billion foundation, among the nation’s wealthiest, turned its attention sharply to issues of social justice and inequality, with a focus on boosting educational opportunities and civil rights for people of color and those with disabilities—Walker established the first disability-rights program by a major foundation. In 2014, he chaired the committee to lead Detroit out of bankruptcy, corralling automakers, unions, and other stakeholders to strike an $816 million “Grand Bargain”—Ford contributed $125 million—to pay off the city’s debt without jeopardizing the pensions of local-government workers or selling off the city’s art-museum collection.

This can-do instinct comes, he says, from his own rise from poverty in rural Texas to work first as a lawyer, then an international investor, and for the past quarter-century, in the nonprofit sector. In 2006, he became vice president of the Rockefeller Foundation. Seven years later, he took over Ford, becoming the first out gay Black man to run a multibillion-dollar philanthropy.