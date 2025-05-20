Tony Hawk says the skatepark in his hometown of San Diego did more than help develop the skills that made him the world’s most famous skateboarder. It also gave him a sense of belonging. “It was never lost on me how lucky I was to have that community,” he says.

As the sport took off, along with Hawk’s personal fame, he became increasingly aware that aspiring skateboarders in many parts of the country were honing their skills in shopping centers and public parks where they were often unwelcome. He launched The Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation) in 2002, which has since awarded almost $13 million to help fund 661 safe places to skate in all 50 states—including 15 new parks in 2024, plus donations of nearly 600 skateboards, 400 helmets, and other equipment. The Skatepark Project has also helped fund skateparks in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and South Africa, in partnership with the nonprofit Skateistan.

Going forward, Hawk wants to provide more skateparks in Native American communities, as well as rural and other underserved areas. Skate parks “are probably the most inclusive spaces in terms of race, gender, age and skill levels,” says Hawk. “You can find people from all walks of life, top performers and beginners, enjoying the same space.”