In 2010, longtime telecom executive Sol Trujillo and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Henry Cisneros founded the Latino Donor Collaborative to fight economic myths about Latinos in the U.S. through original research. The broader goal: to boost business revenue and market share by better serving Latino consumers.

An LDC report released in April 2025 focused on Latinas: while almost one in every five women in the U.S. is Latina, the report says most of them don’t think brands do a good job representing them, and only 1% of C-suite jobs in the U.S. are held by Latinas.

Trujillo, 73, who also co-founded L’Attitude Ventures, a venture-capital firm that funds Latino-run companies, says U.S. businesses under-invest in Latino consumers and entrepreneurs because of misconceptions about their buying power. LDC’s mission, he says, is to tell business and political leaders the truth about Latinos in stark, business terms.