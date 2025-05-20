Philanthropy is hardly a new calling for British royalty. King George II, in the first recorded act of royal patronage, helped establish an antiquarian society focused on art and architectural conservation in the 18th century. The modern royal agenda, though, suggests priorities have shifted. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues, tackling homelessness and rural mental health through their Royal Foundation and spotlighting innovative solutions to climate change through the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award founded by William in 2020.

“It's more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people,” the Prince told the BBC in November.

Crucial to the Waleses’ approach is aligning social imperatives with sound business strategies and building corporate alliances to expand their reach. To support her “Shaping Us” campaign, which champions well-being initiatives for children five and younger, Catherine convened a business task force that included the Lego Group and, to assess impact, consulting firm Deloitte. Last spring, the group published a report that concluded investing in early childhood programs could yield an additional £45.5 billion ($60 billion) for the U.K. economy annually. The finding spurred task force members to commit millions towards these initiatives.

