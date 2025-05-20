Iranian-American entrepreneur Pierre Omidyar founded eBay in 1995, and within a few years, he and his wife Pam were billionaires. Since then, they have committed to using the majority of their wealth to improve the lives of others, giving over $4 billion to causes from humanitarian aid to global democracy, and creating a network of new institutions in the process.

In 2004, they founded the Omidyar Network, which to date has invested almost $2 billion in both nonprofit and for-profit organizations focused on innovative technology, civic engagement, and media initiatives that serve the public interest. Among them: the Democracy Fund, which does grantmaking and civic advocacy in the U.S., and Luminate, which funds work to improve information ecosystems and civic participation with a focus on Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

The couple have also founded institutions individually: First Look Media, for example, was launched by Pierre to support independent journalism, while Hopelab, founded by Pam, seeks to use technology to improve youth mental health.Their latest initiative: at the 2025 AI Action Summit in Paris, their organization for AI in the public interest, AI Collaborative, helped establish a $400 million public-private partnership bringing together governments, tech companies, and philanthropic organizations to ensure the technology serves democratic interests.