Community foundations gather the funds of many, directing them towards coordinated action. “It’s being that bridge” between donors and everyday people, says Nicole Taylor, president and CEO of Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF), the largest of the roughly 900 such institutions across the U.S. Its network of over 1,000 donors includes Silicon Valley heavyweights like Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Netflix chair Reed Hastings as well as many smaller contributors: balances of $25,000 or less account for more than one-third of its donor-advised funds. Giving away $1.5 billion in 2024, SVCF’s scale rivals giants like Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Ford Foundation.

Since taking the helm in 2018, Taylor's driving mission has been "putting the community back in the community foundation." That has meant refocusing on the Valley’s deep-rooted inequalities, with initiatives such as the California Black Freedom Fund, a $100 million initiative to invest in grassroots Black-led organizations that is now set to spin off as an independent charity. Looking ahead, Taylor says a major focus will be picking up the shortfall left by federal funding cuts, anticipating a need that could dwarf the $63 million SVCF directed to responding to COVID-19.

"Those with resources and influence will need to hear from the people on the ground who are most affected in order for them to really make an impact," Taylor says.

*Disclosure: TIME's owners and co-chairs Marc and Lynne Benioff have supported SVCF.