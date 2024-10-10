See the Best Photos From the TIME100 Next Gala 2024

The 2024 TIME100 Next Gala gathered emerging leaders worldwide to celebrate on Manhattan’s Pier 59. The annual franchise recognizes leaders to watch in health, climate, business, sports, entertainment, and more.

At the waterfront soiree, Grammy nominee Sabrina Carpenter performed and select 2024 TIME100 Next honorees gave toasts at the dinner to the people and causes significant to them, including Maryland's Democratic Governor Wes Moore, Emmy winner Anna Sawai (Shōgun), and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.