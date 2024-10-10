See the Best Photos From the TIME100 Next Gala 2024

Olivia B. Waxman
by

Staff Writer

Annie Noelker for TIME

The 2024 TIME100 Next Gala gathered emerging leaders worldwide to celebrate on Manhattan’s Pier 59. The annual franchise recognizes leaders to watch in health, climate, business, sports, entertainment, and more.

At the waterfront soiree, Grammy nominee Sabrina Carpenter performed and select 2024 TIME100 Next honorees gave toasts at the dinner to the people and causes significant to them, including Maryland's Democratic Governor Wes Moore, Emmy winner Anna Sawai (Shōgun), and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

After walking the red carpet, 2024 TIME100 Next honorees hit the TIME Portrait Studio, presented by Toyota.

Below are the most memorable photos from the evening.

Anna Sawai
Anna Sawai Annie Noelker for TIME
Brandon Blackwood
Brandon Blackwood Annie Noelker for TIME
Laufey
Laufey Annie Noelker for TIME
Cole Escola Annie Noelker for TIME
Abigail Echo-Hawk
Abigail Echo-Hawk Annie Noelker for TIME
Reneé Rapp
Reneé Rapp Annie Noelker for TIME
Wes Moore
Wes Moore Annie Noelker for TIME
Anna Wolfe
Anna Wolfe Annie Noelker for TIME
Emma Brown
Emma Brown Annie Noelker for TIME
Sable Elyse Smith
Sable Elyse Smith
Aisha Nyandoro
Aisha Nyandoro Annie Noelker for TIME
Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét Annie Noelker for TIME
Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd
Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd Annie Noelker for TIME
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Amelia Dimoldenberg Annie Noelker for TIME
Adam Met
Adam Met Annie Noelker for TIME
Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan Annie Noelker for TIME
Kaveh Akbar
Kaveh Akbar Annie Noelker for TIME
Fred Richard
Fred Richard Annie Noelker for TIME
Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins Annie Noelker for TIME
Shaina Taub
Shaina Taub Annie Noelker for TIME
Serigne Mbaye
Serigne Mbaye Annie Noelker for TIME
Adria Arjona
Adria Arjona Annie Noelker for TIME
Thomas Njeru
Thomas Njeru Annie Noelker for TIME
Ashley Park
Ashley Park Annie Noelker for TIME
Mehreen Datoo
Mehreen Datoo Annie Noelker for TIME
Caleb Parker
Caleb Parker Annie Noelker for TIME

