For Molly Duane, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, the country must prepare for the realities of what could happen to abortion rights after November’s presidential election.

On the red carpet at the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala at Pier 59 in Manhattan on Wednesday, Duane urged voters to take the risks of a second term for Donald Trump “seriously.”

“This is a thing I really want people to understand: a Trump win would mean a national abortion ban,” Duane said. “And by that I mean abortion would be illegal nationwide in California, in New York and all the places where it is already illegal.”

Trump recently said he would not sign a federal abortion ban into law, leaving it instead up to the states, but in the past he has also shown support for expanding bans in states like Florida.

In the aftermath of the repeal of Roe v. Wade and despite the subsequent setbacks and bans to abortion rights, Duane says that she finds sustaining energy in the strength of her clients, calling them some of the “bravest” people she has ever met.

“It's a strange thing to be energized by other people's trauma, but every time I hear a new story of someone who has been devastatingly harmed by an abortion ban, my immediate thought is the world has to know, right?” Duane said. “Because everyone's experience is so different.”

At the Center for Reproductive Rights Duane has worked litigating reproductive rights for key plaintiffs in suits against abortion bans, including Kate Cox, a Texas woman who sued the state after she was denied access to an abortion for a nonviable pregnancy. Duane told reporters at the gala that she and the Center are “preparing” for both potential outcomes of the election: Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris has made abortion rights a key issue in her campaign. The November election will see 10 states vote on key abortion measures.

“What we know is that the type of extremist policies that are pushed by the former president will become law again, and that much worse, because the protections of Roe v Wade are now gone,” Duane said.

Read More: Here’s Where Abortion Will Be on the Ballot in the 2024 Election

Beyond voting in November’s election, Duane urged those concerned to research abortion funds in their areas. She emphasized contributing to funds can help those in states with abortion bans. “There are thousands—tens of thousands—of women and pregnant people trying to leave their states just for essential health care,” Duane said. “And so if you really want to provide direct services, donate to those funds.”

