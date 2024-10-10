Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan donned an “Artists4Ceasefire" pin on the red carpet of the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala in Manhattan on Wednesday night, as the collective calls for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Coughlan said she wore the pin as a call for U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to “stop sending arms to Israel, to release the hostages, [and] to send aid into Gaza.”

“It's a call for peace. It's a call for everybody to try and find peace within that region,” Coughlan added.

The gala took place just two days after the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas War, which began on Oct. 7, 2023. More than 41,000 people in Gaza have died, and nearly 97,000 others injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. The war began after Hamas killed 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 on what became the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust.