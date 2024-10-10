Highlights From the Toasts at the TIME100 Next Gala 2024

On Oct. 9, TIME celebrated the 2024 edition of the TIME100 Next, highlighting emerging leaders worldwide at a gala in Manhattan.

The annual TIME100 Next list features rising leaders in business, entertainment, politics, and health. The soiree on Wednesday night included a performance by honoree Sabrina Carpenter, who sang her hits “Please Please Please” and “Espresso.”

The event is a unique opportunity for stars to connect with one another and celebrate—like fellow Mean Girls stars Renée Rapp and Ashley Park, or actors Nicola Coughlan and Richard Gadd.

But the absence of Pakistani activist Mahrang Baloch was felt during the night. The TIME 100 Next honoree was barred from boarding her flight to New York City for the gala and told TIME that police threatened and harassed her after she left Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. “Like many of you, Dr. Baloch is a voice for change. And like many of you, Dr. Baloch pushes for that change despite great personal risk,” said TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs. “We look forward to a day soon when Dr. Baloch can gather together, in person, with the TIME community.”

Five honorees from the 2024 TIME100 Next gave toasts during the gala to honor the people and causes that matter to them. Here’s a rundown of their remarks:

Nicola Coughlan calling for peace

The first toast of the night came from Nicola Coughlan, star of Netflix’s Bridgerton, who called on leaders to facilitate peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

The actor took a moment to commemorate Mary Robinson, the first female President of Ireland, who has been candid in her fight to expand human rights. Coughlan seemed to be inspired by Robinson, who she mentioned wrote an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden where she called on him to help end the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “I hope that if you are fortunate enough to elect the first female President, she too will be unafraid to speak truth to power, and will try to make not just this country, but the world a more peaceful place,” the 37-year-old said.

Coughlan, who wore an “Artists for Ceasefire” pin throughout the night, made the call just days after the one-year mark of the Israel-Hamas war.

Read More: Nicola Coughlan Calls for the U.S. to Stop Sending Arms to Israel

Mehreen Datoo champions vaccines

Mehreen Datoo, a lecturer and doctor in infectious diseases and microbiology, dedicated her toast to the people who developed the new malaria vaccine being administered to children in sub-saharan Africa. Her scholarship was central to its development, and the issue is personal to her: she was hospitalized with malaria while conducting research in Uganda.

Amid anti-vaxx sentiment during the COVID-19 pandemic, she used her platform to champion vaccines, citing the 154 million lives that have been saved from childhood vaccines—that’s six lives every minute of every year.

“Today's world feels distressing—a world with conflicts, climate change and policy. It's the breeding ground for more infectious diseases, and vaccines can play a key role in fighting [them],” Datoo said. “We need to be kinder, more generous towards each other.”