Royals are famously seen, not heard, but Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, reversed that trend in March 2024 when at 42, she announced she had been diagnosed with cancer. In a frank video she spoke directly to the public, emphasizing that she and her family needed time to process the surprising diagnosis as she began chemotherapy. Her disclosure came a month after her father-in-law, King Charles, also revealed he had cancer following a procedure to address an enlarged prostate. (Neither shared what type of cancer they were diagnosed with.)

As a popular public figure, Middleton’s revelation brought significant attention to cancer awareness and treatment, including the rise in early-onset cancers in patients under age 50. Her decision to focus on her recovery by taking nine months away from public duties also reignited conversations about the importance of self-care and strong support networks that can ease healing and speed the return to normal activities. Sharing her own journey, and the challenges she had and will continue to face as a cancer survivor, Middleton became a beacon for cancer patients, and inspired others to address their own health. Months later, in a video published in January, this time with her husband, Prince William, and three children, she reported she had completed chemotherapy, and was focused on remaining “cancer free,” and spoke directly to other patients: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey—I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand,” she said. “Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine through.”