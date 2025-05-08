In 2024, the Apple Watch was also cleared by the FDA for detecting sleep apnea. These features build on other functions that Apple pioneered in recent years such as performing electrocardiograms and tracking heart rhythms, blood oxygen levels, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, and falls through the Apple Watch.

“We want to make health approachable, not scary, and empower you with health information so you can be more proactive about staying healthy,” says Desai. “We can democratize different aspects of health that you traditionally go to the clinic for.”