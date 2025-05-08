It’s been a busy spell for Michael Dowling, president and CEO for Northwell Health. Although the healthcare company mainly operates in a handful of U.S. states, its innovations are now reaching far beyond. In 2023, Dowling oversaw the development of a double neural bypass, in which microchips were implanted in the brain of a paralyzed patient, allowing two-way communication between his brain and his arms, restoring mobility that had been lost in a diving accident in 2020. Then, the Northwell team launched an AI-powered system that prophylactically analyzes CT scans and MRIs, looking for signs of cancer even if the patient was having the imaging done to treat a completely unrelated condition. The goal: to catch cancer early, well before it has the time to spread. Dubbed iNav, the system can, Northwell says, slash the time it takes to begin treatment by 50%. Dowling may lead Northwell, but he credits its achievements to the 85,000 people the company employs. “We refuse to accept the status quo,” says Dowling. “Our ambition is to innovate relentlessly, setting new standards to enhance the lives of every individual we serve."