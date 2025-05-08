The Enhanced Games is closer to becoming reality: an Olympic-style sporting event co-founded by investors and entrepreneurs Aron D'Souza and Christian Angermayer, it would permit athletes to use performance-enhancing substances currently banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency in an experiment to test the limits of the human body. Expect Enhanced Games executives to soon announce the timing and location of the debut event, which will likely include swimming, track and field, and a weightlifting competition. Organizers have also added more political muscle to their endeavor recently: in February, Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital announced it was investing in the project. The International Olympic Committee has dismissed the Enhanced Games as a competitor, saying the idea “does not merit any comment.” But D’Souza and Angermayer are promising more than just a new athletic spectacle. “We're not in the business of sports, we're in the business of science and cultural change,” says D’Souza. “And the cultural change that will be the most profound will be a view that medicine is not just about making sick people less sick. Medicine is also an important tool to elevate human performance.”