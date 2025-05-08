Steve Beard knows that diverse health care is better health care. The belief drives his efforts as CEO of Adtalem Global Education, a corporation that operates institutions for higher learning including Chamberlain University, Walden University, and Ross University School of Medicine. “Science shows the benefits of a diverse health care workforce, and no one makes a larger contribution to that goal than Adtalem’s institutions,” Beard says.

Under his leadership, Adtalem has made large strides in addressing shortages of health care workers while increasing racial representation. With more than 90,000 students currently enrolled at its schools, Adtalem has become one of the leading suppliers of doctors, nurses, veterinarians, and social workers to the U.S. workforce. Adtalem’s medical schools are major producers of Black physicians in the U.S.—and over the past year, 95% of its medical school graduates have successfully secured hospital residencies, helping to shore up critical areas like primary care and underserved communities.

Beard’s institutions are at the forefront of technology. In 2024, Adtalem forged a new partnership with Hippocratic AI, developing curricula to train nursing students—and soon physicians—to use AI tools to monitor patients and improve follow-ups after treatment. “Some of these innovations will relieve administrative burdens in ways that create better quality of life, on the hospital floor and at the bedside,” Beard says.Beard’s path from first-generation college student to changemaker is a personal success story—and through Adtalem, it’s become a model for building the next generation of health care professionals.