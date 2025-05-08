Abasi Ene-Obong, founder and CEO of the global genomics company Syndicate Bio, thinks genetic testing in Africa is the most pressing issue in health care today. To understand why, consider that African populations have the most genetic diversity—Africa is where modern humans evolved and the starting place for the migration of our species around the entire globe. Researchers have plenty to learn from focusing on African genetics, but “the world is not structured that way,” Ene-Obong says.

He is driven to change that structure with the goal of conducting millions of genetics tests in Africa—and has partnered with governments, companies, and hospitals to do exactly that. Testing has taken place over the past year as part of research, and this summer, Syndicate Bio will offer genetics tests that evaluate a person’s risk for cancer to the public at a relatively affordable price point. Africa makes up nearly 20% of the global population, yet only a tiny fraction of genetics data comes from this continent. As a result, the best biomarkers to identify cancer risk remain unclear, and new treatments don’t account for African genetics. “Many of today’s cancer drugs are based on clinical trials that didn’t involve African populations,” Ene-Obong says—a lack of representation that likely contributes to people of African ancestry dying of cancers such as liver and colorectal at higher rates than Caucasians, even when controlling for socioeconomic status. “There are huge disparities,” Ene-Obong explains. His efforts are enabling greater understanding of disease-causing variants in people around the world. “It will drive precision medicine for all.”