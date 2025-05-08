As a kid growing up in Australia, Daniel Timms shared a passion with his father, a plumber, for building fishponds behind their house, tinkering with how to recycle the water. Years later, his father needed a heart transplant and was struggling with a mechanical valve prone to breaking down while waiting for one. Father and son—who was by then a bioengineering student—realized a better implant design was sitting in their backyard. “The pond pumps are basically spinning discs,” Timms says—a simpler, more resilient machinery to circulate blood than most implants use. They built prototypes of their improved implant—which they called an artificial heart—on their kitchen table, and Timms continued to improve the design over his career as an engineer. Since mid-2024, people have reaped the benefits through an early FDA-approved study based in the U.S. and simultaneous studies in Australia. In March, an Australian man lived a record 105 days with Timms’s device, called the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart, before receiving a heart transplant. “It’s a paradigm shift,” says Timms, BiVACOR’s founder and chief technical officer. A magnetic field levitates the disc, eliminating friction and degradation, so he believes it could potentially become a permanent fix, not just a stopgap measure before a transplant. Plus, clotting and infection are less likely compared to previous types. With over 6 million Americans suffering heart failure—and fewer than 4,500 getting heart transplants annually—it's anticipated that more than 20 patients will have received Timms' device over the course of 2025 in three countries, including the U.S. The goal is to use the artificial heart beyond experimental trials, in regular treatment. Timms’s father passed away before he could see this progress. “We knew we probably couldn’t finish it in time for him,” Timms says. “We worked tirelessly, but not just for him. It was for everyone.”