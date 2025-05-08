More than 40% of American adults say they’ve used fertility treatments or know someone who has, according to the Pew Research Center. But only just over a quarter of American companies with more than 200 employees offer benefits for in vitro fertilization (IVF). This coverage became even trickier to navigate after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion in 2022, threatening access to other reproductive care like IVF.

“Unlike the rest of managed care that covers all other diseases, infertility wasn't covered by everybody, despite its prevalence,” says Peter Anevski, CEO of Progyny, a fertility benefits company. “That's what I call overlooked and underserved.”

Progyny stepped up for patients then and continues to fight for reproductive health access today. In a demonstration of his faith in the mission, Anevski bought more than $3 million of Progyny stock in 2024. “I wanted to show investors my confidence in the company,” he says. In the last year, through acquisitions, Progyny has expanded its reproductive health offerings, including family leave benefits.