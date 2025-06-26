Brick by brick, Lego keeps building itself up. Powered in part by ever-evolving brand partnerships (Bluey, Nike, Formula 1, and Star Wars, to name a few), the 93-year-old Danish toymaker offered its largest-ever product portfolio in 2024: a dizzying 840 different Lego sets, almost half of which were new. While global toy sales declined 0.6% in 2024 compared to 2023 according to market research company Circana, Lego saw its revenues climb by 13%. More adults are entering Lego land, too, drawn to the company’s viral botanicals collection and elaborate homages to Lord of the Rings, classic fairy tales, and architectural icons like the Taj Mahal. The company attributes its leading growth to that strategy of volume, smart brand partnerships, and broadening fanbases. “A lot of things came together really well to create momentum for the business through all of 2024,” CEO Niels Christiansen says.

Lego has done more than just revolutionize play; it is 25% owned by its foundation, through which it funds science and engineering education and research, and sponsors an endowed professorship at MIT. Major professional organizations, such as the Institution of Civil Engineers, credit Lego with raising entire generations of scientifically-minded adults.

And its IP has moved beyond the basic brick: the Lego Movie redefined the genre of product IP films and was a shock critical success, with the franchise grossing around $1 billion in total and laying the groundwork for other successful movies-based-on-toys, like Barbie and Trolls.

Meanwhile, the company is working on its plastics problem by pioneering more sustainable ways to make its bricks. Half of the materials the company purchased in 2024 to make bricks involved sustainable resources that avoid fossil fuels, such as recycled cooking oil. It makes highly-anticipated forthcoming sets like Bluey, Fortnite, and How to Train Your Dragon all the more exciting for enthusiasts.

Correction, June 26

The original version of this story misstated The Lego Group's relationship with its foundation. It is 25% owned by its foundation; it does not give 25% of its profits to the foundation.