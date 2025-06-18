When On’s co-founders were cobbling garden hose pieces together to prototype trainers 15 years ago, the ultimate goal wasn’t just better running sneakers. Innovation, co-founder David Allemann says, is also about “creating cultural relevance and building experiences that move people.” Now the Swiss company is checking off those boxes. In 2024, the Boston Marathon winner and some Paris Olympians wore On’s first-of-their kind Cloudboom Strike Lightspray shoes, the laceless top of which is made in three minutes by a robotic arm. But On, which also makes tennis and hiking shoes, has also found visibility through partnerships with celebrities including Roger Federer, Zendaya, and FKA twigs, as well as collaborations with luxury labels like Loewe. Last year sales were up 30% over 2023—and culturally, the trendy trainers have saturated the zeitgeist.