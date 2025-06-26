The real-time wildfire alert service Watch Duty proved itself a lifesaver during the Los Angeles wildfires in January. The nonprofit’s staff gathers data from automated monitoring systems, wildfire cameras, radio scanners, and satellite imagery, while leaning on a team of volunteers—including current and retired firefighters, dispatchers, reporters and first responders—who verify reports and confirm information with on-scene personnel like emergency crews. When disaster strikes, users in affected areas are alerted with up-to-date wildfire maps and info. Since 2021, the service has grown from three California counties to 22 states, including the entire Western U.S. It had 7.2 million active users in 2024, and saw 600,000 new users register in just one week in January. Watch Duty is successful because “it speaks factual truth and clarity during our darkest hours,” CEO and co-founder John Mills says. The service will expand across all 50 states and begin tracking other natural disasters this year, he adds.