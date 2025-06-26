Tyme Group’s unusual multi-country growth trajectory has been fueled by a simple idea: meet underbanked individuals where they already are. Eschewing brick-and-mortar branches, the company places its banking kiosks in the retail stores prospective customers already know and trust. “You can walk into a grocery store in South Africa and open a bank account with us in under three minutes,” says Chief Growth Officer Rachel Freeman. The Singapore-based digital bank now has about 17.5 million retail customers in South Africa and the Philippines. At TymeBank in South Africa (the country’s first Black-owned bank), about 75% of customers are low-income, and at GoTyme Bank in the Philippines, 45% are low-income. Each month, Tyme Group is adding another 450,000 new customers. After raising $250 million in late 2024—including $150 million from Brazilian digital bank powerhouse Nubank—the newly minted unicorn plans to expand into other Southeast Asian markets, starting with Indonesia. And Tyme Group has no intention of collaborating with larger banks, Freeman says. Why? “We’re going to beat them out.”