This fast-growing Dutch chocolatier is tackling issues that have long plagued the cocoa sector, such as deforestation and poverty, which is associated with child labor. To spur change across its industry, the company makes it easier for others to source cocoa beans ethically and sustainably. Tony’s Open Chain initiative gives competitors access to its network of vetted partners—if they commit to core sourcing principles including 100% traceability, paying prices supporting living wages and long-term supplier partnerships that ensure farmer income stability. "We should be competing on chocolate, competing on shelf, but we should be collaborating on cocoa and in the chain," says Rianne van Doeveren, general manager at Tony's Open Chain. Six more companies joined Tony's Open Chain last year, for a total of 20 so-called “Mission Allies.” (In the U.S. they include Ben & Jerry’s and MrBeast’s Feastables.) Meanwhile, Tony's has averaged around 25% global revenue growth year-over-year for the last five years; U.S. sales nearly doubled from 2023 to 2024.