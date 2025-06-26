“AI is a defining force that will shape the future of humanity. We must think big,” says Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank. And by big, he means historic. In March, the Japanese banking giant invested $30 billion in OpenAI, the largest private tech deal in history, cementing SoftBank’s influence in the race to scale AI. Its impact is also evident in the massive Stargate project, chaired by Son. Unveiled in January and backed by SoftBank, OpenAI, and other investors, the joint venture will plow at least $500 billion into building AI-focused data centers across the U.S. Meanwhile, SoftBank may pour about $1 trillion into building AI-powered robot factories to address U.S. labor shortages. And in April, feeling bullish on crypto in the Trump 2.0 era, the company announced it would back a $3.6 billion bitcoin venture.
SoftBank
by
Jen Thomas