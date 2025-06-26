Nearly two years after releasing its record-shattering hit Monopoly Go!, Scopely leveled up to become a true powerhouse. In March the privately-held mobile gaming company announced its $3.5 billion acquisition of Niantic, maker of Pokémon Go. That means Scopely now controls two of the mobile industry’s top 10 titles. Monopoly Go! collected $5 billion in revenue in under two years—faster than any mobile game in history. "Players have invested more in the game than consumers spent on the top five grossing summer [music] tours of 2024 combined," says Walter Driver, co-CEO and founder. With Pokémon Go in its portfolio, Scopely aims to expand its community-building expertise into physical spaces. The company will support Niantic's in-person events program, which attracts more than a million attendees. Pokémon Go’s loyal legions of fans, in other words, can expect more of the same. "We have never pursued short-term gains at the expense of the player experience," co-CEO Javier Ferreira says.