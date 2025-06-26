Health care systems around the world can keep up with aging populations and increasing disease rates by deploying AI-backed tools, argues Prashant Warier, CEO and co-founder of Qure.ai. His India-based startup uses deep-learning technology to interpret diagnostic imaging (think X-rays, ultrasounds and CT scans) and flag early signs of problems like lung cancer, brain trauma, and tuberculosis for further investigation. "It’s like having a highly-trained assistant that never gets tired and can spot issues immediately," Warier says. Trained on one of the world’s largest data sets, Qure.ai’s algorithms are as accurate as a radiologist, according to the company, providing crucial insights in rural or developing areas where specialists may not be available. Qure.ai tools have now been deployed in more than 100 countries and the company has 18 FDA clearances—the greatest number for lung cancer AI in the U.S.—including three new approvals in 2024.