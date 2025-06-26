The largest influencer marketing platform by revenue, LTK greases the wheels between sponsored content and retail sales by allowing influencers to add direct purchase links for the products they post about. As of November, it integrates with TikTok. But LTK’s bread and butter is its own shopping app, revamped this year to be more video-focused. It connects 40 million plus shoppers—including 38% of U.S. Gen Z and millennial women—each month to more than 8,000 retailers, who rake in more than $5 billion in annual sales through the platform. On the influencers' side of things, LTK lets its overwhelmingly female creators monetize and manage their content, and understand their followers’ habits. Hundreds of creators have made $1 million or more via LTK, the company says, making the influencer life a viable career option for more people. In the new age of AI, co-founder and president Amber Venz Box sees her company ensuring a human touch. "When you don't know what's real,” she says, “you rely even more on a trusted human."