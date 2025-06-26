“It’s very clear we need a lot of electricity, and we need it now,” says Fervo Energy CEO and cofounder Tim Latimer, citing the rise of AI, data centers, and electric vehicles. Fervo plans to help meet rising demand by combining fracking and geothermal technologies. Its geothermal systems pump water deep into the earth to generate 24/7 renewable electricity, unlike intermittent wind turbines and solar arrays. The Houston-based startup’s innovative technology drills not only vertically but horizontally, too, so it can access more heat. Founded eight years ago, Fervo partnered with Google on a 3.5-megawatt commercial project in Nevada, which opened in 2023—“the first time anyone ever proved that enhanced geothermal systems are commercially ready today,” Latimer says. Now Fervo is building the 500-MW Cape Station project in Utah, which will provide power to utility Southern California Edison as part of the world’s largest-ever geothermal power purchasing agreement.