Norwegian energy company Equinor has had an up-close view of fast-changing federal energy policies during the new Trump era. In April, the administration shocked the energy industry with a stop-work order on Equinor's $5 billion 54-turbine Empire Wind project off the coast of Long Island, N.Y., construction of which began last year. The move called into question not only the future of Empire Wind, but the future of other U.S. wind developments as well. CEO Anders Opedal called the action “extraordinary and unprecedented” and “unlawful” (his company did not take legal action). Then in May, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum reversed course, letting the project proceed. Equinor’s main focus has long been oil and gas—the company has drawn criticism for not aligning its strategy to Paris Agreement climate goals—but it is backing several major renewable projects, including the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the U.K. and wind farms in Poland’s Baltic Sea coast. In late 2024, Equinor acquired a 10% stake in Danish energy company Ørsted, which is also building wind farms in New York.