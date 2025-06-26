In February, the first three slots on The New York Times’s hardcover fiction bestseller list were titles from Rebecca Yarros's dragon-riding romantasy series The Empyrean. This rare feat in the world of adult fiction is the result of a risky but now signature move by Yarros’ publisher, Entangled Publishing. Instead of hedging bets across, say, 10 titles, it goes all-in on a smaller number of books with big potential. The idea is to focus on “just the blockbuster book that we can turn into a franchise,” says Liz Pelletier, co-founder and CEO. That confidence is buoyed by Premeditated Productions, an Entangled offshoot launched last year that gives Amazon MGM Studios a first look at the publisher’s intellectual property. In the first seven months of partnership, seven projects went into development—an extraordinary success rate that's due perhaps to Entangled's unique level of creative influence before an author sits down to write. Pelletier's team can pair an author with a TV showrunner in order to develop their book—always published first—for on-screen production. Yarros’s success has sent romantasy book sales surging, and with Entangled’s creative engine revving, the subgenre’s biggest days are likely ahead.