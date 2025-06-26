CRISPR Therapeutics is a biotech company that borrows its name from the groundbreaking gene editing technology CRISPR. As of last year, the company has earned FDA approval for a CRISPR-based treatment for two relatively rare diseases, sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. But CRISPR Therapeutics CEO Sam Kulkarni is now turning the company’s attention to more common conditions; his team is testing ways to use the technology to edit genes responsible for certain cases of high cholesterol and autoimmune diseases like lupus. Because these affect a larger population of people, Kulkarni is also committed to making the CRISPR more accessible in cost and convenience. “This marks a shift…that will bring [CRISPR] medicines in a more scalable and affordable manner to patients.” Kulkarni says. “And it’s going to happen in this decade.”