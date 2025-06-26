What is the value of a company that can deliver billions of fans, most of them teenagers? That’s the question posed by Beast Industries. Because MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, the 27-year-old king of YouTube, makes videos that are so popular and expensive—the big ones cost an average of $3.5 million, he says—advertising alone can't pay for them, so he created Beast Industries in 2021. Last year Donaldson expanded into the streaming world, executive producing Beast Games for Amazon Prime Video, which became the most-viewed unscripted series in the platform’s history after debuting in December. Having raised close to half a billion dollars from investors, Beast Industries can expand the products marketed on MrBeast media channels. The most profitable is Feastables, a line of chocolate, but the company also distributes a packaged lunch through Target and owns a creator-friendly software company. So far, Beast Industries still doesn’t make enough to fully cover the cost of the videos—but it’s getting closer. Eventually, Donaldson told TIME last year, the company will “only promot[e] things we own.”