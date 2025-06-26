It’s fair to say that most people haven’t heard of ASML, yet the Netherlands-based company—one of the five most valuable firms in Europe—holds a linchpin position in one of the world’s most strategically fraught industries: global semiconductor manufacturing. ASML is the world's only producer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which allow companies like Intel and TSMC to produce the advanced chips that power AI, self-driving cars, and 5G networks. The company’s machines are as massive in size as they are in impact. As big as a school bus and weighing over 150 tons, ASML’s latest EUV machines cost around $400 million apiece. While ASML’s stock rides the waves of U.S.-China trade tensions and semiconductor market cycles, the company’s exclusive technology ensures it will maintain a central place in the world’s digital future. As one industry analyst told CNBC in May, “This company has [the advanced chipmaking] market completely cornered.”