Medical device and health care giant Abbott received FDA clearance in 2024 for two over-the-counter continuous glucose monitors, including one of the first over-the-counter devices available to U.S. consumers who don’t have diabetes or hypoglycemia. The company is capitalizing on growing public awareness of the relationship between blood sugar and health, as well as the popularity of health-related wearables, and now lets any U.S. resident understand how diet, exercise, and lifestyle impact their metabolic health without a prescription.

“Abbott innovation is providing two things you need most when it comes to your health: knowledge and power,” says Abbott chairman and CEO Robert Ford. “With financial and staffing constraints in health care, our goal is to make health information and treatment more accessible, whenever and wherever it is needed.”The FDA also gave Abbott the green light in September 2024 to launch a clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of the company's deep brain stimulation (DBS) system in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD)—a form of major depression that has not responded to two or more different types of traditional therapies including medications.